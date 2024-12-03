Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) A new rail coach restaurant was inaugurated here at the Uzan Bazar riverfront by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in an effort to offer passengers a “unique dining experience”.

Advertisment

The initiative is part of NFR’s broader vision to transform decommissioned train coaches into aesthetically designed restaurants with a touch of local heritage, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The rail coach restaurants aim to provide a “nostalgic railway dining ambience while catering to the needs of passengers, tourists and residents alike”, it said.

At present, 17 such restaurants are operational across several locations and major stations of NFR, including the newly inaugurated one.

Advertisment

The Guwahati rail coach restaurant “offers a diverse menu with a variety of food, snacks, and beverages, providing visitors with a quick yet delightful meal options,” the release said.

It also contributes to sustainable revenue generation for the railways, while creating employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers, said the release. PTI DG RBT