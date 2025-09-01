Rail federations seek hiked productivity-linked bonus, gazette notification for 8th pay commission

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prominent railway federations have demanded an increase in the productivity-linked bonus paid to employees every year before Dussehra and the issuance of a gazette notification for the formation of the eighth pay commission.

The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) said more than six months have passed since the government approved the formation of the eighth pay commission, but no gazette notification has been issued yet.

It has threatened to hold massive countrywide demonstrations on September 19 in support of its demand for the gazette notification.

"We have decided to hold countrywide protests as there is a huge dissatisfaction amongst Central government employees, including railway workers," Shiv Gopal Mishra, the general secretary of AIRF, said.

The railway federations have also reiterated their long-pending demand to enhance the productivity-linked bonus.

Indian Railways Employee Federation (IREF) said the minimum payment of productivity-linked bonus is being made based on the minimum salary of Rs 7,000 per month of the sixth pay commission.

"However, under the seventh pay commission, the minimum salary is Rs 18,000, which the railway employees are getting from January 1, 2016," Sarvjeet Singh, National General Secretary, IREF, said.

Singh said the government paying the productivity-linked bonus on the basis of the minimum salary of the sixth pay commission is "sheer injustice".

AIRF, too, demanded an increase in the productivity-linked bonus, and said the continuation of the monthly ceiling of Rs 7,000 for its calculation is "wholly unjustified" and urgently requires realignment with current pay and wage structures.

Mishra also urged the Railway Ministry to pay productivity-linked bonus "well before the commencement of the Puja/Dussehra festival season, so that employees may celebrate these occasions with dignity and financial ease".