Rail federations welcome setting up of 8th pay commission

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Centre's decision to constitute the 8th Pay Commission is a testament to its commitment to addressing the financial needs and welfare of its employees, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) has said.

"It reflects our collective recognition of invaluable contributions made by Central government employees in various sectors, particularly during challenging times," Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, AIRF, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of 65 lakh pensioners.

In a statement, Mishra thanked Prime Minister Modi as well as the government of India, for considering this long-pending demand.

Mishra hoped the Commission will complete its works within the time-frame.

He said the decision marks a pivotal moment in "our ongoing efforts to ensure fair and equitable compensation for the dedicated workforce that serves our nation".

"Formation of the 8th Pay Commission is a testament to the government's commitment to addressing the financial needs and welfare of its employees," Mishra said.

He noted the AIRF has been demanding a comprehensive review of the pay structure for long.

"We are optimistic that this Commission will bring about necessary reforms to enhance the financial well-being of the central government employees. We believe that a fair pay structure not only boosts morale but also enhances productivity and service delivery," he said.

AIRF is the largest trade union of Indian railways workers.

Mishra had on Thursday met Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to convey gratitude on behalf of his federation over the Pay Commission's announcement.

Echoing similar sentiments, Guman Singh, president of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), described the decision as a moment of joy for central government employees.

“All central government employees are happy that the government has decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission. It is a tradition to revise salaries every 10 years, and this decision ensures the continuation of that practice. I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for this historic step,” he said. PTI AKV AKV DV DV