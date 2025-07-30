Rail fracture hits local train services in Thane

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Local train services were affected on a section in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning for about an hour due to a rail fracture, officials said.

The down trains were detained for a few minutes and then restoration work was undertaken, the Central Railway said in a release.

The services were affected between Badlapur and Vangani here on the Central Railway route due to the rail fracture, the officials said.

The train services were restored at 8.23 am, the release stated. PTI COR GK