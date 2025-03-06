Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 6 (PTI) A rail guard found raised near Thrissur railway station on early Thursday morning, police said.

A goods train moving on the Thrissur-Ernakulam downline hit that raised portion, few meters away from the station, at 4.50 am but continued its journey, they added.

"The end of the rail guard along the track was found raised, which could not have been done by a single person," a Railway Police official said.

While it is suspected that rag pickers may have attempted to steal it, the police are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of an attempted derailment, he added.

The loco pilot of the goods train heading towards the Thiruvananthapuram side immediately alerted the railway station authorities.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kerala Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Two persons were arrested last month for allegedly placing an iron post on the railway track in Kundara in the Kollam district.PTI ARM ARM ADB