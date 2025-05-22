Rail infra developing evenly across country under Modi, says MP CM: takes dig at Mamata, Lalu

Narmadapuram, May 22 (PTI) The development of railway infrastructure was taking place evenly across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while once "new trains were announced (only) for Bihar and West Bengal", said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During the day, the PM inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, including Narmadapuram, Katni South, Shridham, Shajapur, Seoni, and Orchha in MP.

India now has the world's highest railway bridge, while the network has touched the borders with China and even pierced the sea off Mumbai, Yadav said at a function connected to the PM's inauguration of facilities from an event in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"Under PM Modi, India is buzzing with all round development and railway infrastructure growth is taking place evenly across the country. Once railway activities and new trains were announced (only) for Bihar and West Bengal," he said in a dig at Lalu Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who were railway ministers for long periods of time.

"Now stations are being redeveloped across the country under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The country is scaling new heights under PM Modi's leadership," Yadav added.

State-of-the-art Vande Bharat train coaches will soon be made in Bhopal, Yadav said before Modi's virtual address from Rajasthan. PTI LAL BNM