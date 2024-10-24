Rail infra projects worth Rs 83,000 cr undertaken in SCR: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said works for various on-going infrastructure developmental projects and 15 Final location surveys in South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction has been undertaken with a cost of around Rs 83,000 crore.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister, and 10 Members of Parliament of Telangana and Karnataka belonging to SCR Zone's jurisdiction took part in a meeting conducted by South Central Railway here.

Reddy said that during the previous financial year SCR recorded track addition of 415 km in the form of new lines, double lines, gauge conversion etc, a release from SCR said.

He said station redevelopment has been undertaken on a large scale under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which 40 stations are being redeveloped in Telangana with an estimated cost of Rs 2,635 crore.

The Union Minister said that the Ghatkesar – Yadadri Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) extension project is being undertaken.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior Railway officials also attended the meeting.

Jain explained on the performance of SCR pertaining to passenger services, freight loading, goods sheds development, passenger amenities at various railway stations, digital initiatives, enhanced connectivity with introduction of new trains and running of special trains, among others.

The MPs complimented the initiatives of SCR during the meeting and raised several issues related to Railway developmental works/services in their respective constituencies.

The demands raised by the MPs included construction of new railway lines, introduction of new trains, provision of additional stoppages to existing trains, construction of Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges and providing improved passenger amenities. PTI VVK VVK SA