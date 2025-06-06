Rail link to Kashmir welcome but release political prisoners: Mirwaiz to PM Modi

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said the railway link to Kashmir was a welcome development but asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the political prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir if he sincerely sought to reduce the mistrust.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday flagged off two specially designed Vande Bharat trains between Katra town and Srinagar city, reducing travel time between the two places by two to three hours and ensuring all-weather surface connectivity with the Kashmir valley.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid here, the Mirwaiz said all prisoners, including political leadership, remain in the prayers and thoughts of the people. The government of India should, as a goodwill gesture, release these prisoners on the occasion of Eid.

"If the prime minister truly seeks to reduce the 'dil ki doori' (distance of hearts) which he often mentions in his speeches, then such humanitarian steps are the real way forward. Train links are welcome, but it is the human links that truly matter and endure," the Mirwaiz said.

Referring to the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Farooq expressed sorrow that for thousands of families in J-K, the festival brings no joy.

"Their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers have been incarcerated for years, many without trial, in jails within and outside J-K. And each passing day, more of our youth are detained," he said.

The Mirwaiz also strongly condemned the "tragic and inhuman" killing of 30-year-old Zubair Bhat, who was working in New Delhi.

"The youth's death allegedly at the hands of Delhi police, as claimed by his family, has brought back haunting memories of such deaths and raised serious concerns regarding the safety and security of Kashmiris residing or working in different parts of India," he added.

He said the killing has sent shockwaves through the community and added to the fear and anxiety prevailing among the thousands of Kashmiri students, professionals, traders and labourers living outside J-K.

"After the recent Pahalgam incident, Kashmiris across the country are increasingly facing hostility. And now, an innocent young trader has been killed in cold blood. How long will this go on?" Mirwaiz asked.