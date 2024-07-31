Rail Minister suggests changeover options on demand for train services to Pune from Nandurbar, Dhule

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The passengers of Nandurbar and Dhule, who are desirous to travel to Pune, can changeover at Jalgaon and Chalisgaon railway stations respectively, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw was responding to Congress MP Gowaal Kagada Padavi on the passengers’ demand for train services from these stations.

“Whether the government is aware of the fact that thousands of students travelling for Nandurbar, Dhule and Jalgaon in northern Maharashtra to Pune face a lot of difficulties due to unavailability of train services and whether the government is planning to provide a train facility from Nandurbar to Pune,” Padavi questioned.

Vaishnaw said, “At present, Jalgaon and Chalisgaon are connected to Pune by 10 pairs and five pairs of trains respectively. Passengers of Nandurbar desirous of travelling to Pune may changeover at Jalgaon while passengers of Dhule may avail the services for Pune from Chalisgaon.” He added, “Besides, introduction of new train services is an ongoing process on the Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability etc.” PTI JP AS AS