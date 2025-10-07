Rail projects will benefit thousands of villages: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said four key railway projects approved by the Union Cabinet will benefit thousands of villages and enhance logistics efficiency under PM Gati Shakti.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Cabinet approval for four key multi-tracking projects of the Indian Railways worth over Rs 24,000 crore across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will benefit thousands of villages, strengthen rail connectivity, ease congestion and enhance logistics efficiency under PM Gati Shakti." Other benefits, he added, include enhanced passenger convenience, freight movement and job opportunities for people.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved four multi-tracking railway projects covering 18 districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh with a cost of approximately Rs 24,634 crore. PTI KR NB NB