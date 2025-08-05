Rail services on Haridwar-Dehradun route suspended as boulder falls on track

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Northern Railway (NR) suspended all train operations on Tuesday evening on the Haridwar-Dehradun route as a big boulder fell on the track due to landslide.

"Between Haridwar-Motichur section on Haridwar-Dehradun route a boulder came on track," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Railway said.

"Since Railways had already made a canopy so no major damage took place. No injury or casualty has been reported. Restoration work has already started and section officers are at the site," he said.

According to Upadhyay, all efforts are being made to resume the operations as soon as possible.

The NR issued a notification for short termination of three Dehradun-bound trains at Haridwar. These trains are 12369, 12370 and 12055. PTI JP KSS KSS