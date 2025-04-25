Rail traffic hit as oil tanker of stationary rake catches fire near Jabalpur: blaze under control

Jabalpur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rail traffic on Jabalpur-Itarsi section was hit on Friday after an oil tanker of a stationary rake caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said.

The blaze started at 9pm near Bhitoni railway station, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

"The fire has been brought under control. The oil tanker rake had stopped enroute to the oil depot at Bhitoni. Rail traffic will be restored on the Jabalpur-Itarsi section soon. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the CPR informed.