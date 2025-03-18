Rail traffic restored after truck-train collision in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) The rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi (via Sultanpur) railway section container has been restored after a container truck and a goods train collided at a railway crossing here on Tuesday, officials said.

Police said that the accident occurred in the Jagdishpur police station area at around 2.30 am when the railway gate was open, and there was no gateman. The train then collided with the truck, crossing the gate at high speed. A truck driver's assistant was seriously injured in the accident.

Both up and down line traffic on the railway section was disrupted for a few hours, which was fixed by 7.00 am, the railway officials said.

The rail traffic is running smoothly now.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar told PTI that the upline traffic was restored at 3.10 am and the downline traffic was restored at 7.10 am. Earlier, it was reported that the driver was injured in the accident. However, the officials later clarified that his assistant, Sonu Chaudhary (28), received critical injuries in the mishap. He is being treated at the district hospital after being initially taken to the community health centre in Jagdishpur.

The truck was completely damaged in the collision. The railway power lines and the tracks were also impacted, which have now been repaired.

The incident is being investigated, he added.