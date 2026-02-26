RailOne app crosses 2 crore downloads within 8 months of launch: Railway Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Railway Ministry said on Thursday that its RailOne application, which offers a wide range of passenger services, surpassed two crore downloads in less than eight months of its launch.

It has also crossed the five lakh ticket mark per day this month, it added.

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the mobile app was launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 1, 2025.

"Since then, it has gained rapid adoption among railway passengers across the country," the ministry said in a statement.

It added, "The RailOne app is emerging as a unified digital gateway, offering a wide range of passenger services through a single, seamless interface." According to the ministry, demonstrating its operational scale and reliability, RailOne is now facilitating approximately six lakh ticket bookings daily, underscoring its robustness and growing user trust.

The app integrates key railway services including reserved ticket booking, unreserved ticketing, platform tickets, train enquiries, PNR status, and other passenger-centric utilities. PTI JP KVK KVK