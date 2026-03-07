RailOne app launched by Jammu division, adds on-berth food delivery feature

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) The Northern Railway’s Jammu Division has launched its official super app RailOne, integrating multiple passenger services, including ticket booking, train tracking and food delivery on a single platform, an official said on Saturday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative aims to make rail travel more convenient and hassle-free.

Now, passengers travelling at important railway stations in the Jammu Division, including Jammu, Katra, and Pathankot, can enjoy their meals from the comfort of their seats, he said.

"This technological collaboration with Zomato and Swiggy ensures that passengers receive hygienic and quality food of their choice directly at their berths," Singhal said.

Urging passengers to adopt this all-in-one solution instead of using separate apps, Singhal said the railways' primary goal is to make travel more enjoyable and hassle-free. PTI TAS SHS