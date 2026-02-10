RailTel secures Rs 455 crore 'Kavach' order for 1,067 km Jabalpur Division route

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured an order from the Railway ministry to install 'Kavach', an indigenous automatic train protection system, for Rs 455 crore on a 1,067 km route of the Jabalpur Division.

'Kavach' helps prevent train collisions, over-speeding, and signal passing at danger (SPAD or signal overshoot) significantly to enhance passenger safety and operational reliability.

RailTel will survey, design, supply, install, test and commission trackside 'Kavach' systems across key routes of the Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway, the corporation's press note said.

"The project will be implemented over important and high-density corridors covering 1,067 route kilometres, including Itarsi-Manikpur Section, Mahdeiya-Bina Malkheri-Mahadeokheri, Entire Katni Complex, Bina Malkheri-Agasod Section, Satna-Rewa Section, Kaima-Sagma Section and Bansapahar-Ohan Section of Jabalpur division of West Central Railway," it added.

According to RailTel, the scope includes installation of 'Kavach' equipment at stations, level crossing gates and Intermediate Block Signalling locations, along with Optical Fibre Cable works, erection of towers and associated civil, track and electrical works under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

"The entire work is planned to be completed within 960 days as per the EPC agreement," the press note said.

RailTel is already working on two projects for deploying 'Kavach' covering 1,109 route kilometres of East Central Railway.

Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, Sanjai Kumar, said, "This prestigious 'Kavach' order from West Central Railway is a proud moment for RailTel and a strong recognition of our capabilities in delivering critical railway safety infrastructure." "'Kavach' is a transformational initiative for Indian Railways, and RailTel remains committed to supporting the national mission of safer, smarter and technology-driven rail operations through indigenous solutions," Kumar added. PTI JP APL APL