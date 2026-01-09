RailTel to establish greenfield data centre in Addis Ababa for Ethiopian govt

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will establish a greenfield data centre for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, a company's press note said on Friday.

Calling it a major milestone in its international expansion journey, RailTel said that it secured this prestigious project with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

"This project is a crucial element in India's support to the Digital Ethiopia Strategy. The project marks RailTel's growing footprint in delivering world-class digital infrastructure solutions beyond India," the press note said.

It added, "The project is scheduled to be completed within one year, followed by three years of comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) support after go-live." RailTel's Chairman & Managing Director, Sanjai Kumar, expressed gratitude for the achievement and said, "We remain fully committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of professionalism, quality, and reliability." "This engagement further strengthens RailTel's role as a global digital infrastructure partner aligned with India 's development cooperation objectives," he said.

Highlighting the company's vision, the press note said that RailTel has articulated an ambitious international expansion strategy aimed at taking India's proven digital models to partner countries across the globe.

According to the statement, RailTel is leveraging its experience in executing large-scale, mission-critical ICT projects for the Government of India, and is actively participating in international competitive bids.

A recent example is its participation in the Unique Identity (UID) project in Sri Lanka, supported through funding from the Centre," it said.

Officials said that beyond individual projects, RailTel's approach focuses on replicating India's end-to-end digital transformation journey in emerging economies, adapting solutions to local needs while retaining the robustness, security, and scalability that define Indian platforms. PTI JP JP SHS SHS SHS