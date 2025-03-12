Railway Act provides for reservation quota for female passengers: Minister

New Delhi, Mar 12 ( PTI) The 1989 Railway Act provides for reserving berths for female passengers in trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

According to Vaishnaw, section 58 of the Act prescribes for the reservation of six berths each in sleeper class in long distance Mail/Express trains and in 3AC class of Garib Rath/Rajdhani/Duronto/fully air-conditioned Express trains for female passengers irrespective of age.

Another provision prescribes for a combined reservation of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach each in 3AC, and three to four lower berths per coach in 2AC classes for senior citizens, female passengers, aged 45 and above, and pregnant women, Vaishnaw added.

He said facilities have been provided for women in the second class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach (SLR) in most of the long-distance Mail/Express trains.

So far as EMU (Electrical Multiple Unit)/DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit)/MMTS(Multi Modal Transport System) are concerned, the Railway Ministry said that exclusive unreserved coaches/compartments can be made free for female passengers as per demand.

Vaishnaw also informed the Upper House that the running of ladies' special EMU/MEMU/MMTS services on the suburban sections of Mumbai, Kolkata, Secunderabad and Chennai, as well as on the Delhi-National Capital Region, sections have been arranged.

"Earmarking of accommodation for female passengers in trains, its review based on demand pattern and provision of other facilities for their safe and comfortable journey is a continuous and ongoing exercise," Vaishnaw said.

He also said that on vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are escorted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in addition to the Government Railway Police (GRP), for the safety of women.

Passengers can make complaints on the Rail Madad Portal directly or through Helpline Number 139 (integrated with National Emergency No 112) in case of an emergency, he said.

The minister informed the House that authorities are in regular touch with passengers through Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

"Frequent announcements are made through Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching, drugging," Vaishnaw said.

"Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been provided in coaches and at Railway Stations for enhanced security of passengers," he added.

The minister also mentioned the 'Meri Saheli' initiative of the Railways, under which attention is paid to the safety of female passengers travelling alone by long-distance trains for their entire journey.

"Zonal Railways have been instructed for deployment of proper combined strength of male & female RPF/RPSF personnel in train escort parties, to the extent possible," Vaishnaw said. PTI JP VN VN