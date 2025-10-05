Railway announces Phase V of train resumption in rain-hit Jammu

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) The Jammu division of the Northern Railway on Sunday announced the fifth phase of restoration of rail traffic, which was severely affected by record rainfall in the last week of August.

Twenty-two trains to and from Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra will be restored from October 15 to October 22, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal.

Nearly two dozen trains have been re-operated in the past 35 days. With the latest restoration, the train traffic has been almost normalised at Jammu Railway Station.

"Following the disaster, we have worked on a war footing to repair damaged tracks, bridges, and other rail infrastructure. Our aim is to fully restore all rail services as soon as possible, ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers," Singh said.

He appealed to the passengers to check train status before embarking on their journey.

Besides long-journey trains, the official said, some Jammu trains are being short-terminated and short-originated.