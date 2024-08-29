Railway Board approves re-engagement of retired railway officers as consultants

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Railway Board has approved the re-engagement of retired Railway officers as consultants in exigencies of the services against vacant posts.

In a circular dated August 29 that was addressed to all zonal railways and public undertakings, the Board said the re-engagement scheme shall be valid only up to December 31, 2026.

"Keeping in view the difficulties being experienced by Zonal Railways due to vacant posts of Gazetted Officers the Board have approved re-engagement of retired Railway officers as consultants in exigencies of the services against the vacant posts," it said.

The circular has empowered general managers to re-engage retired Railway officers mentioning 16 terms and conditions for them to follow.

It said, "As a policy initiative, to encourage a training model by re-engaging retired officers in CTIs (Centralised Training Institutes), DG/CTIs may re-engage retired officers as faculty against vacant posts up to NFSG (Non-Functional Selection Grade) (L-13) in CT1s." The Board has fixed the maximum age limit of the re-engagement as 65 years and said the engagement of consultants shall not be considered as a case of re-employment.

"A fixed monthly remuneration shall be admissible, arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of retirement. The amount of remuneration so fixed shall remain unchanged for the term of the contract. Annual increment/percentage increase and dearness allowance shall not be allowed during the contract period,” the circular said.

"The engagement shall be initially for a period of one year and further extendable as per requirement. No retired officer should be engaged beyond the validity of the scheme i.e. 31.12.2026," it said.

According to the Board, paid leave of absence may be allowed at the rate of 1.5 days for each completed month of service and accumulation of leave beyond a calendar year will not be allowed nor carried forward in case the engagement is extended.

"Also, no payment in lieu of unutilised leaves will be paid at the time of discharge/expiry of the contract,” it said.

The circular clarified that re-engaged officers shall not be entitled to HRA and residential accommodation, however, transport allowance for commuting from home to office and back shall be allowed not exceeding the rate applicable to the appointee at the time of retirement.

"The amount so fixed shall remain unchanged during the term of appointment. Retired employees engaged as consultants may be allowed TA/DA in the official tour, if any, as per their entitlement at the time Of retirement,” it said.

"The re-engaged officer shall be discharged immediately on joining of selected candidate(s) from UPSC or through departmental selection as per the recommendation of PHOD (Principal Head of Department) concerned,” the circular added. PTI JP RHL