Railway Board cancels all pending departmental Group C selection due to 'irregularities'

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Citing "irregularities" in the process, the Railway Board has cancelled all pending departmental selections on Group C posts that were not finalised and approved till March 4, officials said on Wednesday.

In a circular sent to the General Managers of all railway zones on Wednesday, the board said, "Due to several irregularities noticed in the departmental selection in the recent past, it has been decided to revisit the departmental selection framework and all the pending selections/LDCEs/GDCEs (within Group C) which have not been finalised and approved by 04.03.2025 may be treated as cancelled." "No further selection may be initiated until further orders. Further instructions to regulate the selections will be issued in due course," it added.

Earlier in the day, in a significant move, the Railway Ministry roped in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to hold all departmental promotion examinations through a centralised computer-based test.

Both the decisions came a day after the CBI arrested 26 railway officials of East Central Railway in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai for allegedly leaking papers of a departmental examination and seized Rs 1.17 crore cash during its raids.

Before the ministry's decision, the departmental promotion exams were held by railway divisions and zones internally and of late several allegations of corruption and use of unfair means were reported in these exams. PTI JP TIR TIR