Railway Board chairman asks officials to operate more 15-coach trains in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar on Monday asked officials to introduce more 15-coach local trains, prioritising passenger safety and convenience.

He reviewed railway projects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inspected a few suburban stations.

The meeting discussed capacity enhancement and the provision of better facilities for commuters through the addition of train services, along with the timely completion of ongoing projects, railway officials said.

Senior officials from Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR), Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) attended the review meeting at CSMT.

Kumar instructed the concerned departments to expedite the completion of projects aimed at augmenting suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Kumar was apprised of the plan by Central Railway and WR officials to increase the number of 15-car local trains.

He asked officials to introduce more 15-coach local trains with priority given to passenger safety and convenience, officials added.

The review also covered progress on the Mega Coaching Complex and plans to enhance the passenger-carrying capacity for both Mail Express and local trains.

During the meeting, Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining high standards of passenger safety and work quality.

MRVC officials briefed Kumar on the advancements of various capacity enhancement initiatives, including the upgrade of 17 suburban stations under the station improvement program.

Additionally, Kumar inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at CSMT being carried out by the RLDA.

After the meeting, he visited the Jogeshwari yard on Western Railway to review the development of the new coaching terminal.

Earlier, on August 2, Kumar visited Khar and Ghatkopar stations on Mumbai's suburban network.