Railway Board chairman inspects preparedness at five railway stations for Nashik Kumbh Mela

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Railway Board chairman and CEO Satish Kumar inspected preparedness at five stations in Nashik district for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Kumar visited Nashik Road, Devlali, Odha, Kherwadi, and Kasbe Sukene railway stations on Sunday, according to a Central Railway release issued on Monday.

The inspection was focused on cleanliness, passenger amenities, track fitness, infrastructural upgrades, and overall station readiness.

Kumar was accompanied by Central Railway's general manager Dharam Veer Meena, Bhusawal division manager Punit Agarwal, and other senior officers.

After inspecting the stations, a high-level meeting was held with officers of the Maharashtra government to discuss planning and coordination for the religious congregation, with an emphasis on inter-agency cooperation and timely execution of infrastructure works, the release said.

"The deliberations covered crowd management strategies, transport integration, and execution timelines," the release stated, adding that joint action plans were proposed to ensure smooth and safe handling of the expected massive footfall during the Kumbh mela.

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with the traditional hoisting of flags at the two prominent pilgrimage towns, while the first 'Amrut Snan' or ritual dip in the Godavari river will take place on August 2, 2027. PTI KK NSK