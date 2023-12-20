Railway board chairperson inspected two stations in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Ayodhya: Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha Wednesday inspected two stations here and held a meeting with officials to brainstorm about the facilities to be provided to the devotees who would arrive here next month for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Advertisment

Sinha inspected the Ayodhya and Ramghat Halt railway stations and reviewed the state of all nearby stations. She said the construction of a new building at the Ayodhya Dham railway station is expected to be completed by December 30.

Considering the spike in footfall at the Ayodhya railway station, the national transporter is renovating the stations to provide enhanced facilities to people visiting the city.

Sinha said a large number of devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya after the January 22 consecration ceremony. So the railways have completed all preparations to run special trains on the occasion, she said.

The Railway board chairperson held a brainstorming session with rail and civic officials at the Ayodhya station regarding the facilities to be provided to the devotees.