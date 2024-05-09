Railway Board DG inspects two stretches of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Director General (Safety) of Railway Board Braj Mohan Agrawal on Thursday conducted an inspection of the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of the Green Line and Esplanade to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stretch of the Blue Line of Kolkata Metro as part of passenger safety surveillance measures.

Before the inspection, Agrawal convened a high-level meeting with all principal heads of departments of Metro Railway in the presence of general manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy to assess various safety measures, a statement by Metro Railway said.

Besides inspection, he also scrutinised the infrastructure and other amenities available for commuters along the route.

During the inspection, Agrawal evaluated the passenger interchange facilities between the Blue Line and Green Line at Esplanade station.

A spokesperson for Metro Railway said the top railway official expressed satisfaction with the existing security measures. PTI SUS MNB