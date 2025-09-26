Railway Board directs zones to examine feasibility for installing bio-toilets in guard's coach

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Railway Board has instructed all its zones to provide details regarding the availability of watering and cleaning facilities at suitable, nominated stations for the installation of bio-toilets in the guard's coaches of trains.

A recent letter from the Board addressed to all the zones said, "It has been decided to examine the feasibility of providing toilets/bio-toilets in Brake Vans (guards' coaches). RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) has conveyed that the requisite drawings for such fitment are already available. However, since watering facilities are generally not available in goods yards, the present practice is to provide waterless urinals in brake vans." The letter added that if a final decision is taken to provide bio-toilets, the zones will need to address issues such as the filling of water tanks of the bio-toilets at suitable stations or yards, along with ensuring their regular cleaning and maintenance, which can be arranged only at certain nominated locations.

"In view of the above, Zonal Railways are requested to examine the matter and furnish their comments regarding availability of watering and cleaning facilities, suitable nominated locations, and the expected number of brake vans that can be handled per day at such places. The inputs may be sent at the earliest for further examination," the letter added. PTI JP PRK AMJ AMJ