Railway Board extends scheme for engagement of ex-servicemen as gatemen for 3 months

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Railway Board has extended the scheme for engagement of ex-servicemen as gatemen on contract basis, which ended on September 30, 2021, up to December 31.

A circular from the Railway Board dated October 1 said the scheme for engagement of ex-servicemen as gatemen (both Civil and Traffic departments) on contract basis was last extended up to September 30.

“The aforesaid scheme has been reviewed and it has now been decided to extend the scheme of engagement of ex-servicemen on contract basis against the existing vacancies for a further period of three months beyond October 1 up to December 31c as per extant terms and conditions,” the circular said.

It added, “Engagement should be made in the category of Gateman only." The Board had earlier issued Railway zone wise quota of such engagements of ex-servicemen.

According to the Railway Board, since the actual requirement at each railway is a dynamic figure dependent on the results of recruitment exercises, etc, the number of gatemen allotted should be treated as a ceiling and reviewed as per actual requirement and need.

“It is reiterated that the above engagements should be phased out gradually with the joining of regular employees. This should be closely monitored at zonal level,” the circular said. PTI JP JP NB NB