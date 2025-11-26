Railway Board flags concerns as zones fail to conduct mandatory 2 safety audits in a year

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Taking serious note of some zones’ failure to carry out two mandatory inter-railway inspections of operational safety in a year, the Railway Board has directed them to provide the previous audits or give reasons for failing to conduct such an exercise.

“It has been noticed that some Railways fail to carry out two audits in a year, which has been viewed seriously by the Board,” a circular dated November 26, 2025, addressed to the General Managers of all 18 railway zones, said.

The circular also provided details of Inter Railway Safety Audit Inspections for 2026, along with the schedule and nominations.

For instance, Central Zone will carry out inspections regarding procedural lapses in West Central Zone in January-February 2026 and July-August 2026. Similarly, the Eastern zone will audit operations of East Central in March-April 2026 and September-October 2026.

“Railways are advised to first submit their previous Audit Report and Action taken Report, if pending, preferably before carrying out inspection, as per the revised nomination,” it said, adding that those zones which have failed to conduct their inspection should give reasons for the same.

The Board advised the zonal railway to focus on procedural lapses rather than general inspection while carrying out the audit.

The Inter-Railway Safety Audit is undertaken twice a year with an aim to improve safety standards by identifying and fixing potential hazards, threats and risks. In the inspection, conducted by a multi-disciplinary team, senior officers from one railway zone conduct a safety audit of another zonal railway's operations.

“The multi disciplinary Inter-Railway Safety Team will consist of SAG (Senior Administrative Grade) officers of Operating, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Signalling departments, with PCSO (Principal Chief Safety Officer) as convenor, irrespective of the department to which PCSO belongs,” the circular said.

It further directed them to ensure that there is no exception to the constitution of the teams, which should consist of officers of a minimum level of SAG only.

The Board has made the convenor of the Safety Team responsible for organising the schedule of the inspection and has asked other members to adhere to the said schedule.

“Abnormalities and system deficiencies noticed during the inspection should be submitted as a report to the General Manager of the Zonal Railway under inspection, and uploaded in the "Safety Audit Module" (SAM) of the Safety Information Management System (SIMS) by the convenor within a week from the date of inspection,” it added.

According to the Board, the compliance, after getting satisfied with the same, shall be uploaded by the Inspecting Railway, preferably within 30 days from the date of audit. PTI JP JP AMJ AMJ