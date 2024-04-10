Railway Board grants one-time exemption to fill assistant loco pilot posts from other departments

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Railway Board has given a one-time go-ahead to its zones to fill up vacancies for assistant loco pilots from other departments if the 50 per cent promotion quota from within the rolling stock department remains unfilled.

Train drivers come under the track and rolling stock department of the Railways and as per the existing recruitment norms, 50 per cent vacancies in the Assistant Loco Pilot category can be filled up by way of promotion from within the department.

The exemption has been announced as various railway zones were finding it difficult to fill the quota from the department.

The Railway Board's April 8 letter to the general managers of all zones and production units stated, "In the event of a shortfall in filling the PQ (Promotional Quota) vacancies of ALP (assistant loco pilots), one-time exemption is granted to divisions for filling up the shortfall." It said that one of the zonal railways had sought "filling up the posts of ALP, by allowing the diversion of Promotional Quota of ALP vacancies to be filled from staff of other technical departments who have the requisite qualification." The letter said that the Board came out with the one-time exemption direction after examining the issue.

Employees from departments other than track and rolling stock, who fulfil the requisite criteria laid down under the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE), including qualification and subsequent medical fitness, can apply for the post of ALPs, it said.

The Board has also asked the zones to direct various divisions falling under them to expedite the filling up of promotion quota vacancies. PTI JP JP NSD NSD