Railway Board identifies sensitive posts in traffic, commercial depts; limits tenure to 3 years

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Railway Board has identified some gazetted and non-gazetted posts in traffic transportation and commercial departments in all the 17 railway zones and limited their tenures to three years.

“The nature of work of secretary to PCOM (Principal Commercial Operations Manager) and PCCM (Principal Chief Commercial Manager) are sensitive in nature and the officers posted against these posts should be of impeccable integrity,” the Board said in a circular recently addressed to all General Managers of railways zones.

“The total tenure of such officers should be limited to three years,” it added.

The Board directed similar rotation for non-gazetted staff working (formally or informally) as traffic inspector to PCOM and commercial inspector to PCCM as such officers assist in important matters.

“The non-gazetted staff working (formally or informally) as traffic inspector to Senior Divisional Operation Manager and Commercial Inspector to Dr DCM (Senior Divisional Commercial Manager) who assist in important matters, should also be rotated and the tenure should be limited to three years,” the circular said.

“The staff posted as PS to Sr DOM, PS to Sr DCM should also be rotated,” it added.

The Board has urged the zonal railways to make necessary changes by April 30, 2025. PTI JP JP NB NB