Railway Board invites views on uniform for unified commercial, ticketing staff

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Railway Board has asked all the zones to share their views on the demand of the unified commercial and ticketing staff for a common dress code or enhanced uniform allowance as they have "to wear three different types of uniforms during the course of performing specified duties".

The Board had merged the Ticket Checker (TC), Commercial Clerk (CC) and Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk (ECRC) cadres into a unified category of Commercial and Ticketing Staff in February 2018 in a phased manner. Those inducted into this unified cadre have to perform three distinct duties.

After the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), a recognised federation of employees, raised a demand for a common dress code or enhanced uniform allowance, the Board sent a written communication to all the zones on April 7, urging them to share their views.

"Reports received from the field reveal that those inducted in the unified cadre have to perform their duties in booking/ reservation/ Ticket Checking according to the administrative requirements," the Board said, reiterating the NFIR demand in the letter.

It added, "In terms of extant instructions, those staff performing three distinct duties are required to wear three different types of uniforms during the course of performing specified duties. It has been further reported that staff in general and female employees in particular have been facing difficulties in managing to wear different types of uniform while performing duties." The Federation, according to the Board's letter, faced a strong demand from the staff of the unified cadre for a change of uniform code for TC/ CC.

"The Federation is of the view that the demand of the staff is genuine and needs to be considered favourably," the Board said.

"NFIR, therefore, demands that either the dress code may be changed for TC/ CC (merged category) or the amount of Uniform Allowance be enhanced suitably to meet with the requirements of uniforms by the staff," it added. PTI JP JP KSS KSS