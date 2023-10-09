Railway Board lauds Northern Railway's promotion monitoring system, asks other zones to follow

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Impressed with the Northern Railway's initiative to monitor timely promotions of its employees, the Railway Board has asked all other zones to devise their own mechanism to ensure regular promotions of their employees.

In a written communication, accessed by PTI, sent to all zones except Northern Railway, the Board said that timely promotion by the HR department is an area of utmost priority which safeguards both the employees' aspirations and organisational interest.

"Several instructions have been issued by the Railway Board directing the Zonal Railways and PU's (production units) to ensure timely promotions and to prepare a selection calendar for ease of monitoring the progress made in selections, and accordingly this data is also being sought periodically," the Board's direction dated October 3 said.

The Board also praised NR's preparation of a draft calendar to monitor all selections. It circulated a copy of this draft calendar to other railway zones.

"PCPO/NR (Principal Chief Personnel Officer/Northern Railway) while introducing the system improvement initiative has indicated that with this new initiative, HQ (Headquarter) office will actually let the divisions/units know of their pending selection/suitability/trade test," the Board said.

"This will be a full-proof exercise with no selection/suitability/trade test being lost sight of," it added while hailing the idea as "laudable and worth emulating." PTI JP JP VN VN VN