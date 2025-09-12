Railway Board Member Braj Mohan Agarwal granted voluntary retirement

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Railway Board has granted voluntary retirement to one of its four members, Braj Mohan Agarwal, who was responsible for traction and rolling stock.

An officer of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Agarwal had applied for a voluntary retirement from September 24, which the Board accepted.

“The application dated 08.09.2025, submitted by Shri Brij Mohan Agarwal, IRMS, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board (DOB: 16.04.1966), seeking Voluntary Retirement from Service w.e.f. 24.09.2025, has been considered and it has been decided with the approval of the President to accept his request for Voluntary Retirement w.e.f. 24.09.2025…,” read the September 10 order.

Agarwal was elevated to Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) in October 2024 from the post of DG (Safety) in the Railway Board.

He joined the Indian Railway on March 1, 1990 and served at various prominent positions, such as General Manager, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

His date of retirement was April 30, 2026.

The Railway Board has four Member posts for Infrastructure, Traction & Rolling Stock, Operations & Business Development and Finance. PTI JP JP AMJ AMJ