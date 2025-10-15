Railway Board official reviews safety measures of ER

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) A top railway board official on Wednesday reviewed safety measures of Eastern Railway and unveiled its disaster management plan for enhanced preparedness, according to a statement.

Various aspects of safety management, accident prevention and operational discipline were discussed during the safety review meeting between DG (Safety) Railway Board, Hari Shankar Verma and ER general manager Milind Deouskar at the zonal railway's headquarters here, an official said.

"As a major step towards strengthening emergency response capabilities, Verma unveiled the disaster management plan for Eastern Railway, aimed at ensuring prompt, coordinated and efficient action during any unforeseen situation," the ER official said in a statement.

During his visit, Verma carried out in-depth inspections across key operational locations of the Eastern Railway and interacted with crew members and other frontline railway employees involved in train movement.

The safety review meeting was attended by the ER's additional general manager and the principal heads of its departments. PTI AMR BDC