Railway Board reduces price of packaged drinking water bottle by Re 1

New Delhi, Sep 20 ( PTI) The Railway Board has reduced the price of its packaged drinking water brand, "Rail Neer" by Re 1.

A circular issued by the board on Saturday and addressed to all zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said, "Maximum retail price of packaged drinking water 'Rail Neer' shall be revised from Rs 15 to Rs 14 per bottle of one litre and Rs 10 to Rs 9 of per bottle of 500 ml capacity." "Maximum retail price of IRCTC/Railways shortlisted packaged drinking water bottle of other brands sold in railway premises/trains shall also be revised from Rs 15 to Rs 14 per bottle of one litre and Rs 10 to Rs 9 per bottle of 500 ml capacity," it added.

The circular said the revised prices will apply from September 22. PTI JP RC