Railway Board says 7,663 special trains in service from Oct 1 to Nov 30 amid overcrowding reports

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Railway Board on Tuesday said it has notified the services of 7,663 special trains during the festival season from October 1 to November 30, which is 73 per cent more compared to the same period last year.

However, despite the board's claim, social media is abuzz with numerous posts showing overcrowded trains and passengers packed in toilets.

"For the Pooja/Diwali/Chath rush 2024, a total of 7,663 special train services have been notified between 1st October 2024 to 30th November 2024. In the same period last year 4,429 trips were operated. This is 73 per cent more than last year," a press release from the Railway Board said.

"Indian Railways fulfilled the transport demand of 957.24 lakh non-suburban passengers (in reserved and unreserved segments) during Diwali/Chhath 2024 (24th October to 4th November) as compared to 923.33 lakh passengers in the corresponding period last year (5th November to 16th November 2023). Therefore, 33.91 lakh more passengers travelled in 2024 as compared to 2023," it added.

According to the board, more than 1.2 crore (19.43 lakh reserved and over 1.01 crore unreserved non-suburban) passengers were carried on November 4. This was the highest single-day passenger figure for the current year.

The board also said on November 3 and November 4, a total of 207 and 203 special trains' services were run respectively.

However, passengers posted pictures and videos on social media showing a huge rush at prominent railway stations as well as on trains in different parts of the country.

In a video clip posted on X, a passenger is heard saying that he has been standing in a crowded general compartment for 13 hours and has to travel for eight more hours to reach his destination.

In another social media post that has gone viral, a man is seen sleeping in the toilet of a run.

Posts related to jam-packed toilets and crammed general compartments have been widely circulated. There are also posts on social media showing people being pushed into trains through windows. PTI JP RC