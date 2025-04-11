Railway Board sets freight loading target of 1,702.5 MT for 2025-26

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Railway Board has set a target to carry 1,702.5 million tonnes (MT) of freight in the financial year 2025-26 to boost revenue, according to an official notification.

The target for this financial year is about 5.2 per cent higher than the actual freight loading achieved in 2024-25, during which the railways transported approximately 1,617.38 MT of freight.

In 2024-25, the railways registered a growth of 1.68 per cent in freight transportation as compared to 2023-24.

A circular, dated April 8, from the board to all the 17 railway zones with a breakup of the target said, "It has been decided to fix 1,702.5 MT as target of revenue earning originating freight loading for the year 2025-26." The highest loading target of 275 MT has been assigned to the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone, which ranked first with 259 MT freight loading in 2024-25.

According to railway officials, the ECoR has been the highest freight carrying railway zone for the past five years. The major contributors are the coalfields of MCL at Talcher; ports of Paradeep, Dhamara, Vizag, Gangavaram and Gopalpur; iron ore mines in Bailadila in Chhattisgarh and Keonjhar in Odisha along with other major steel and aluminium companies.

Besides ECoR, three other railway zones -- South East Central (SECR), East Central (EC) and South Eastern (SER) -- are significant due to over 200 MT freight loading achievements in the last financial year. SECR has been given a target of 263 MT, EC 221 MT and SER 218 MT this year.

South Central (SCR) has been given a target of 150 MT, Eastern (ER) 107 MT and Western (WR) 102 MT.

Commodities that have a major share in railways freight business are coal, raw material for steel plants, cement, food grain, petroleum and containers.

Four railway zones have been assigned freight carrying targets between 50 MT and 100 MT. While Central Railway (CR) has been given a target of 86 MT, West Central Railway (WCR) 59 MT, Northern Railway (NR) 58 MT and South Western Railway (SWR) 53 MT.

Six railway zones have been assigned targets below 50 MT. Important among these are Southern Railway (SR) with a goal of 43 MT and North Western Railway (NWR) with 30 MT.

"The remaining zones, such as North Central Railway (NCR) with a freight loading target of 20 MT, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) with 11 MT, North Eastern Railway (NER) with 4 MT, and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) with 2.5 MT, will also contribute to the railway's revenue," an official said.

"Since coal accounts for over 50 per cent of freight loading, railway zones located in mining areas, such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, significantly contribute to revenue from freight operations," the official said. PTI JP DIV DIV