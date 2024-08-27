Railway Board to amend level crossing norms, station masters’ body opposes move

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Railway Board has asked its zones to identify all non-interlocked level crossing gates which can be kept "open to road traffic" round-the-clock.

At present, non-interlocked level crossing (LC) gates are closed to road traffic at all times irrespective of the train movement. They are opened only when there are vehicles that need to cross provided there is no train movement at the time.

However, the All India Station Masters' Association (AISMA) has opposed the move, saying it poses a threat to the safe operations of trains.

On August 23, 2024, the Railway Board issued a circular addressed to all general managers of zonal railways, saying, "In order to improve safety at non-interlocked level crossing gates, it is desirable to keep such gates ‘open to road traffic'." "It may be done by converting the normal aspect of the non-interlocked LC gates from 'closed to road traffic' to 'open to road traffic', duly following the norms of the Indian Railways Permanent Way Manual (IRPWM) under special instructions," it added.

The circular asked the Zonal Railways to identify such gates and communicate the plan of action including the timelines.

Simplifying the order, a railway official said interlocked level crossing gates are those where the signal turns green for trains to pass only when the gates are locked. So, the safety aspects are taken care of with the integration of signals with the opening and closing of gates.

"However, in the non-interlocked LC gates, such integration with the signal aspect is not available. Many such gates remain closed all the time and are opened when there is (road) traffic to cross. However, it is not open for traffic around the time a train has to pass," the official said.

According to him, with the change in existing norms, these gates would remain open for traffic at all times and would only be closed when a train has to pass.

The AISMA said once the amendment comes into force, the responsibility to get the level crossing gate closed will fall on station masters as they have to communicate to the gateman before the movement of the train and issue a direction to close the gate.

"In case of a human error on the part of the station master, it will prove to be unsafe for (vehicular) traffic as well as train operations," Hemraj Meena, Central Working President, AISMA, said.

Meanwhile, Railway officials said the step is being taken by the Board possibly due to the rise in attacks on gatemen by local residents.

"There have been cases in which gatemen were attacked by locals when there was a delay in the opening of gates which remain close to road traffic all the time.

"Opening the gates to road traffic all the time is convenient for local residents but it will be an additional responsibility for the station masters who already have several other duties to perform," Meena said. PTI JP RHL