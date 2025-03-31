Railway Board urges zones to audit road-over-bridge work after recent accident at bullet train site

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Railway Board has urged its zones and divisions to carry out a safety audit of all ongoing road-over-bridge construction work following an accident at a bullet train project site on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

"Recently, one unusual incident happened on Western Railway during the launching of a girder. The Railway Board has taken a very serious view of it," the Board said in a message to officials concerned.

It added, "Please carry out a detailed audit of the launching scheme, proper capacity availability of road cranes as well as stand-by road cranes along with proper safety precautions at each ROB (road-over-bridge) site." It has also asked the officers concerned to inform if any ROB girder launching has been planned in the next 10 days.

On March 24, a bridge-building crane (also known as a segmental launching gantry) used for construction at a bullet train project site near Ahmedabad accidentally skid from its position and affected the adjoining railway line, disrupting the movement of several trains.

The accident didn't cause any casualty or structural damage, but it affected the adjoining railway track and broke down the Overhead Electric Equipment (OHE), impacting train movements. PTI JP TIR TIR