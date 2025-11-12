Railway Board urges zones to train on-board staff for garbage disposal at nominated stations

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Railway Board has asked all 18 railway zones to impart training to on-board catering staff to dispose of garbage at designated stations en route, following multiple complaints about garbage being dumped along the tracks from moving trains.

The board, in a letter dated November 12 said that instructions were issued regarding the management and disposal of garbage by catering and OBHS (On-Board Housekeeping Staff) staff at nominated stations en route. "However, inputs have been received, in a few instances, where these instructions are not being complied with at ground level." The letter mentioned, "As these activities are performed largely by contractual staff, it is the responsibility of Zonal Railways to train and equip the workforce to comply with the aforesaid instructions." "An exercise of holding 'Samvaad' (dialogue) with concerned staff shall be taken up immediately by senior supervisors and officers concerned for adequate sensitisation," it added.

According to the board, the exercise should be jointly held by the commercial and mechanical departments till all the trains of each Zonal Railway are covered.

The board has asked the zones to complete this exercise within a month of the date of issue of the letter.

"The licensees of OBHS and pantry cars should also be counselled in this regard. Violations of the referred instructions will be treated as a major violation, and the termination process will be initiated as per the terms of the contract agreement,” the letter said.

The board has also enclosed 10 points that should be discussed with the OBHS staff. Some of these points are to show them such videos so they understand that, according to the Swachh Bharat Mission, it is one's duty to keep cities and countryside clean.

"It is also our duty to keep trains and stations clean for passengers. Instructions have been issued from time to time on the handling of garbage/catering wastes in trains. These can be explained," the board said. PTI JP JP MPL MPL