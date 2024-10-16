Railway cancels several trains due to waterlogging over tracks

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) The South Western Railway on Wednesday cancelled several trains due to waterlogging over tracks on the up fast line over Bridge number 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations.

Train no. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru, 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru, 12608 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central, 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru, 12610 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central and 12027 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru have been cancelled.

Train no 12028 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central, 12007 - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru, 12008 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central and 06275 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru, 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express and 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express journeys have also been cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning and squall on Wednesday for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka.

It has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18, IMD officials said.

Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bengaluru city received 66.1 mm rainfall, they said. PTI AMP RS KH