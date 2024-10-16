Railway cancels some trains due to waterlogging over tracks

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) The South Western Railway on Wednesday cancelled some trains due to waterlogging over tracks following heavy rains.

"The decision was taken due to waterlogging in the up fast line over Bridge No 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations," an SWR official said.

Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express and train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express journey have been cancelled.

India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning and squall on Wednesday for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka.

It has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18, IMD officials said.

Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bengaluru city received 66.1 mm rainfall, they said. PTI AMP RS KH