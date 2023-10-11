Railway coach restaurant inaugurated in Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada, Oct 11 (PTI) A railway coach restaurant was inaugurated in Odisha's Rayagada railway station, an official said.

Advertisment

Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka inaugurated the restaurant on Tuesday, in the presence of Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli.

This facility is set up as part of the railway's efforts to provide an innovative experience to train passengers and generate non-fare revenue.

This project was awarded to a private firm through an open tender with payment of a license fee, officials said.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that this initiative by the Waltair division of East Coast Railways aims to enhance the passenger experience and generate additional revenue by utilizing railway infrastructure creatively.

It will not only provide a memorable experience to the rail users but will also improve the ambience of the railway station in a self-sustaining revenue-generating model, he added.

An unserviceable AC coach has been converted into the restaurant with interior modifications to meet the requirements of both train passengers and the general public. It occupies an area of 110 square metres. PTI COR BBM RG