Railway cop accuses colleague, two others of cheating him with investment scheme

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A railway policeman has accused his senior colleague and two others of duping him of Rs 92.5 lakh after promising high returns in a Hong Kong-based investment scheme, an official said on Saturday.

The accused told Yogesh Jallinder Adate (43) that their firm had received investments worth Rs 550 crore in Hong Kong but the money was stuck due to RBI and tax-related procedures, the Shivaji Park police station official said.

"He was asked to invest money as part of efforts to release this Rs 550 crore and was promised handsome returns. As per the complainant, between February 2023 and August 2024, he transferred money after mortgaging his house, withdrawing pension funds and selling 47 tolas of gold," the official said.

The accused later dilly-dallied in returning the money and also gave him post-dated cheques of Rs 90 lakh in February last year that banks rejected as suspicious, the official said.

"Adate submitted call recording, bank transactions as part of his complaint. An FIR has been registered against assistant sub inspector Ravindra Darekar, Suresh Ghule and Dattatray Mohite under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Further probe into the case is underway," the official said. PTI ZA BNM