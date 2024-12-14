Railway cop hangs self in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) A 37-year-old railway police constable allegedly committed suicide in a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

Roshan Manohar Girhepunje hanged himself from a tree using a nylon wire in Wadegaon (Kale) village, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Kuhi police station official said.

"Girhepunje, a resident of Juna Babulkheda in Ajni, had left for work on December 7 and did not return home. His kin had filed a missing person complaint. We believe he committed suicide two to three days ago. His motorcycle has been found at the spot," the official said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM