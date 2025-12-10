Railway cops recover 1,000 plus stolen mobile phones in special drive

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Mumbai Railway Police has recovered 1,018 stolen mobile phones valued at over Rs 1.80 crore and returned them to their rightful owners, officials said on Wednesday.

A special drive was conducted in June and July to detect mobile theft cases and recover stolen devices. During this first phase, 684 mobile phones worth Rs 1,11,39,626 were traced and handed back to complainants in July, officials said.

In the second phase, implemented between September and November, the campaign focused on tracing and recovering maximum stolen mobile phones reported within the jurisdiction during 2023, 2024, and 2025.

A total of 57 teams were deployed — 28 from the Central Zone Railways Mumbai and 29 from the Western Zone Railways Mumbai. These teams carried out intensive investigations across 17 States and Union Territories, including Diu and Daman, according to officials.

The 1,018 mobile phones recovered during the investigations include 444 mobiles recovered from Mumbai, 216 from Maharashtra, and 358 from other states.

The phones were handed over to their rightful owners at a special event held in suburban Ghatkopar. PTI ZA NSK