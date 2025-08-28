Railway employee dies of electrocution in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old railway employee died after being electrocuted at his home here on Thursday, police said.

Inspector Ved Prakash Pandey said the incident took place in Godsar Sarpatti village under Vindhyachal police station limits.

He said Shiv Sagar Yadav was moving a table fan at his house around 3 pm when he came in contact with live current.

"He was rushed to the primary health centre in Vijaypur Sarroi, where doctors declared him dead," Pandey said.

Yadav is survived by six children, police said, adding that further legal formalities are underway. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG