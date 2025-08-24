Railway employee in Kota kills self while on video call, probe underway

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 24 (PTI) A 27-year-old Indian Railway employee allegedly took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan while on a video call, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the victim, identified as Ravi Kumar, a junior clerk in the Indian Railways posted at the Kota junction, died by suicide in his residence in the Bhimganjmandi Police Station area.

The police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the suicide from Kumar's landlord, and later informed his family in Madhya Pradesh about his death.

No suicide note was recovered from the deceased's room, and the reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Kumar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, lived in a rented accommodation in the city, Bhimganjmandi Police Station SHO Ramkishan Godara said.

While the identity of the person Kumar was on video call with while he took his life is yet to be confirmed, the cell phone used by him has been taken for investigation, the SHO noted further.

Upon the arrival of Kumar's family members on Sunday morning, the body was taken down in their presence and transported to the MBS hospital for post-mortem, the officer stated.

Kumar's family members claimed he was living happily and did not mention any possible reasons for his extreme step.

According to the family, Kumar joined the service in the Indian Railways as a junior clerk two years ago and had been serving at the Kota Railway junction for the last three months, the SHO said.

The police stated that they handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem on Sunday and lodged a case to investigate the matter.