Railway employee killed after coming in between buffers during shunting of train in Bihar station

Begusarai (Bihar), Nov 9 (PTI) A railway employee was killed after he was caught between the buffers of the engine and a coach during a shunting operation at Barauni Junction station in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday, officials said.

A buffer is a shock-absorbing device on both ends of a train’s engine and coach, designed to reduce the impact of collisions between bogies.

An official of the East Central Railway said the guidelines for such an operation must have been violated leading to this "unfortunate incident" and an inquiry has been ordered.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Kumar (25), a resident of Samastipur district.

Kumar's family alleged that he died because of the negligence of the railway staff.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when shunting of Lucknow Junction-Barauni Express was on at platform number 5.

Kumar was killed after being sandwiched between the buffers of the engine and a coach.

A video clip of the man's body stuck between the buffers went viral on social media.

Family members of the deceased reached the spot and said they would not allow the authorities to conduct post-mortem examination till action is taken against the erring railway staff.

The matter was resolved after Vivek Bhushan Sood, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sonpur division, reached the spot and pacified the agitated family members.

Sharswati Chandra, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, told PTI that the incident took place at Barauni station in the morning.

"It is a very unfortunate incident and at the same time, a matter of concern. The set guidelines for such an operation must have been violated," Chandra said.

A high-level enquiry has been ordered to find out the reason behind the incident and strict action will be taken against the erring railway employees after completion of the probe, the CPRO said. PTI COR PKD NN