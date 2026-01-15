Railway employee strangled to death by son, daughter and boyfriend in Dhanbad: Police

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 15 (PTI) A railway employee posted at Dhanbad station was strangled to death by his son, daughter and her boyfriend due to his excessive drinking and abusive behaviour, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Birbal, a signalman and a resident of Hirapur in Dhanbad.

Birbal's body was found near Pampu Talab within Dhanbad Sadar police station limits on January 5 and an unnatural death (UD) case was lodged following a complaint by the deceased's daughter Arti Kumari the next day.

"After the post-mortem examination report confirmed death due to strangulation, the case was converted into murder," Dhanbad Sadar police station officer-in-charge Manoj Kumar Pandey told reporters.

Police on Wednesday arrested Birbal’s son Rohit Kumar, daughter Ritu Kumari and her boyfriend Fardin Khan, who have allegedly confessed to the crime, he said.

"They stated that their father was a habitual drunk who regularly abused family members and also levelled allegations against their mother. Disturbed by his behaviour, they decided to eliminate him," Pandey said.

The officer said that the arrested trio has also confessed that they took away their father on a bike to Pampu Talab on January 4 evening and after getting him drunk, then strangled him to death using a muffler.